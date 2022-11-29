Ronda Rousey requested WWE to bring back 43-year-old superstar - Reports

Ronda Rousey is currently at the top of the women's division on the blue brand as the SmackDown Women's Champion. According to recent reports, Rousey requested WWE to bring Brian Kendrick into the company.

Earlier this year, Brian Kendrick was released from the company. He was a producer in his most recent role and has won championships such as WWE Tag Team and Cruiserweight Championship. After his release, he was scheduled to wrestle for AEW but the match was scrapped.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio (WON), Dave Meltzer mentioned that Rousey requested WWE to bring back Brian Kendrick as he was her first wrestling trainer. Here's what he had to say:

"She suggested...she asked for him to be brought in for her match with Shotzi. He was in on Saturday, and it was not a hire. You could say it was a tryout, I wouldn’t say it wasn’t a tryout, but it really wasn’t like a normal tryout. It was more Ronda Rousey asked for him to help her. Jason Jordan also produced it, but she asked for Brian to be brought in, so they brought him in.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

It will be interesting to see if WWE signs Kendrick and makes his return to the company on a full-time basis or if this was just a one-off appearance.

Ronda Rousey successfully defended Shotzi Blackheart at Survivor Series WarGames

Earlier this month, Shotzi Blackheart received one of the biggest opportunities of her career. She became the new number-one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey returned to WWE after her maternal leave and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. She later won the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions by defeating Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan at premium live events.

The two superstars were set to face each other for the title at Survivor Series WarGames. However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet had Shayna Baszler in her corner.

Shotzi gave the performance of a lifetime and took both the former UFC stars to their limit. However, the numbers were too much for Shotzi to deal with on her own and she lost to the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

