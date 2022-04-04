"It’s kinda cute" - Ronda Rousey sends defiant message following WrestleMania loss

Ronda Rousey has opened up about competing at WrestleMania 38, saying she doesn't mind getting hurt by doing something cool.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet took on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship on Night One. However, the former women's champion was unable to get the win. Ronda earned the right to challenge The Queen by winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

Ronda Rousey recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her bruised lip, which she sustained at the hands of Charlotte Flair. The former UFC star added that she'll be on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

"I honestly don’t mind getting scuffed up doing cool stuff, I like feeling that earned soreness - and this lip bruise is almost like a reverse lip liner, I think it’s kinda cute. The last 6 months the road to #wrestlemania38 has been arduous in ways no one could know without experiencing. I’m gunna allow myself to feel proud of my work yesterday, go take a bath, cuddle with my husband and baby, pet some cows, play some #horizonforbiddenwest - and get ready for round 2. see you guys on Friday," said Rousey.

Ronda Rousey disputes reports that she walked out during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Recent reports suggested that Rousey walked out of this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. It was rumored that the SmackDown star was unhappy because her match with Charlotte wasn't the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One.

The former UFC Champion took to Twitter to deny the reports, stating that it was an honor to perform under "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake made his in-ring return during the show in a match against Kevin Owens, which the former won.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey I don’t know where these “reports” come from but it was an absolute honor to perform under Steve Austin at Wrestlemania in Texas-I wasn’t a hall of fame because I have a six month old baby I had to put to sleep early. People are literally creating drama out of thin air I don’t know where these “reports” come from but it was an absolute honor to perform under Steve Austin at Wrestlemania in Texas-I wasn’t a hall of fame because I have a six month old baby I had to put to sleep early. People are literally creating drama out of thin air

Rousey revealed that she missed the Hall of Fame because of mother duties, and that people created drama out of thin air. It's left to be seen what WWE has in store for her next on the Blue brand.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Pratik Singh