Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan reportedly cut short by WWE due to match involving top stars exceeded time limit at SummerSlam

The Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan match at WWE SummerSlam was reportedly cut short due to Logan Paul vs. The Miz exceeding the time limit.

SummerSlam 2022 has received rave reviews from fans and critics for being one of the best shows in recent history. One of the matches that stole the show was Logan Paul vs. The Miz. Meanwhile, in the other match, Liv Morgan defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. The match saw a controversial finish where Rousey lost via pinfall despite Morgan tapping out.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer recently stated that a lot of time from Ronda Rousey's match against Liv Morgan got cut due to Logan Paul and The Miz.

It was the third longest match of the night, following Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. The match was about 14 minutes long, whereas Rousey taking on Morgan was just four minutes long.

''Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Twitter that Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan had “a lot of time cut” from their match at SummerSlam due to The Miz and Logan Paul going long earlier in the night.'' [H/T Cageside seats]

Ronda Rousey apparently turned heel at SummerSlam

Liv Morgan was able to defeat The Baddest Woman on the Planet and retain her SmackDown Women's Title in controversial fashion. While Rousey had Morgan in an arm bar, her back touched the mat, and the referee counted three.

However, the champion had already submitted by then, which the referee did not see.

After the match, Ronda Rousey brutally attacked Morgan and targeted her already injured arm. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has effectively turned heel, and it will be interesting to see how the story between the two women develops on SmackDown.

