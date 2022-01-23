WWE Rumor Roundup — Major Undertaker update, Massive Royal Rumble spoilers revealed (January 22nd, 2022)

It's that time of the day again when we list down all the relevant rumors from the WWE. It's least surprising that The Undertaker's name has popped up as we approach WrestleMania season.

As expected, we kicked off the latest Rumor Roundup with an update on The Deadman's status for Royal Rumble. We've also covered a few big spoilers regarding the upcoming premium live event show.

There is also backstage disappointment over a major WWE project, and details of the unfavorable reactions concluded the rumor roundup.

#1. The Undertaker will reportedly be at the Royal Rumble

PWInsider reports that The Undertaker will be in attendance at the Royal Rumble event on January 29th.

The Phenom, however, is not expected to get involved in the in-ring action as he might be in St. Louis, Missouri, just to support his wife, Michelle McCool. In case you didn't know, she will participate in the women's Royal Rumble match. Given below is an excerpt from the PWInsider report:

PWInsider.com has confirmed The Undertaker is slated to be in attendance at the 2022 Royal Rumble in St. Louis next week. While obviously anything is possible, it's most likely he is attending the PPV as his wife, Michelle McCool will be competing in the Women's Rumble match and not that he himself will be performing," revealed Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

The Undertaker being in the building means that absolutely anything is possible at the Royal Rumble. It was noted that the company could also be getting the Undertaker to film some network-related content, but nothing's been confirmed as of this writing.

The Undertaker last appeared on TV for his farewell angle at Survivor Series 2020, and there have been several rumors about his return ever since. The Undertaker seems happy to be a retired performer, but fans should not shut the door on a significant surprise for the Rumble.

#2. Possible WWE Royal Rumble spoilers revealed

WWE is expected to leave no stone unturned for Royal Rumble as the company could bring in some fresh faces for the show. PWInsider revealed that the promotion plans on getting at least two top NXT stars for the Royal Rumble.

The names of Bron Breakker and Gunther (fka WALTER) were revealed in the report regarding the potential surprise entrants for the Royal Rumble.

The NXT stars are scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble venue and could also be booked for the highly-anticipated match if they are needed.

"WWE is bringing at least two top WWE NXT talents in for Royal Rumble weekend, PWInsider.com has confirmed. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Gunther, the former WALTER, are slated to be in St. Louis next weekend for the Rumble event. There's no confirmation they will be in the Men's Rumble but they will, at least, be on deck if needed," reported PWInsider.

It should be noted that Bron Breakker has already teased a Royal Rumble appearance during a recent interview, and the reigning NXT Champion could get a huge rub by being a part of the stacked match.

#3. Backstage reaction to NXT 2.0

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Internally WWE is said to be disappointed w/ NXT 2.0 in its first 4 months. Source said they thought more fans would gravitate towards the newer stars quicker than they have. Could it just be too much, too fast? Either way I don’t expect any changes to the concept… just yet. Internally WWE is said to be disappointed w/ NXT 2.0 in its first 4 months. Source said they thought more fans would gravitate towards the newer stars quicker than they have. Could it just be too much, too fast? Either way I don’t expect any changes to the concept… just yet.

The recent changes to NXT have not borne favorable results as officials are reportedly unhappy behind the scenes.

WrestleVotes reported that there is internal disappointment over the first four months of NXT 2.0. People backstage allegedly envisioned more fans to get invested in the younger talents in the new and colorful version of NXT.

While backstage frustrations are apparent, WWE is unlikely to make any more changes to the NXT presentation.

"Internally WWE is said to be disappointed w/ NXT 2.0 in its first 4 months. Source said they thought more fans would gravitate towards the newer stars quicker than they have. Could it just be too much, too fast? Either way I don't expect any changes to the concept… just yet," reported WrestleVotes.

Andrew Zarian confirmed WrestleVotes' report and revealed additional information via one of his WWE sources. Here's what was added:

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian



According to my source, a lot of the blame is being put on the abruptness of how everything was changed.



"Fan perception of the product isn't helping either" Spoke to a source at WWE regarding @WrestleVotes report on WWE being disappointed at how NXT 2.0 is going.According to my source, a lot of the blame is being put on the abruptness of how everything was changed."Fan perception of the product isn't helping either" Spoke to a source at WWE regarding @WrestleVotes report on WWE being disappointed at how NXT 2.0 is going. According to my source, a lot of the blame is being put on the abruptness of how everything was changed. "Fan perception of the product isn't helping either"

As noted above, Royal Rumble will feature a handful of top NXT stars in action, which should help get more eyes on the developmental product. Have you been happy with NXT 2.0.? Share your views in the comments section below.

