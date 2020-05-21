WWE Rumor Roundup: Pushed Superstar likely done with the company; Multi-time World Champion set to join AEW; Lashley compares RAW Superstar to Lesnar - 20 May 2020

Lesnar/Cody

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you all the latest updates and rumors from the world of WWE. Before we start talking about what we have in store for you today, we would like to express our condolences to the family of late Shad Gaspard who lost his life in a tragedy.

In today's edition, we will talk about the possibility of another former WWE Superstar joining AEW soon. The Undertaker reveals an interesting secret, and much more! So without further ado, let us take a look at the biggest stories of today:

#5 Drake Maverick reportedly done with WWE

WWE had recently released multiple Superstars owing to the budget cuts induced by the coronavirus pandemic. One of the names on the list of the released Superstars was former 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick.

However, despite being released, Maverick was still part of an ongoing tournament to crown the interim Cruiserweight Champion. In a heartfelt video posted by him on Twitter, he stated that winning the tournament was his last shot at remaining with WWE and keeping his job.

With Maverick's performance in the tournament and vignettes of him being uploaded, there was speculation that the former TNA Superstar might remain with WWE. However, Cageside Seats have reported that despite his recent push, such is not the case:

Despite the push for Drake Maverick of late, all signs still point to his being done with WWE.

Drake Maverick, formerly known as Rockstar Spudd, made his name in WWE as the former GM of 205 Live and one of the best comedy acts in the company. His program with R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship was one of the funniest programs in recent times and it is unfortunate that WWE did not see the potential in Maverick.