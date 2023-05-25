Rumor killer on WWE's plan for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Recent reports have suggested that WWE plans to have Cody Rhodes main event WrestleMania 40 against Gunther. However, there has been a potential update on the situation.

Rhodes and Gunther have been booked as two of the biggest stars in the company this year. The American Nightmare main-evented WrestleMania 39, while the Austrian star had a dominant showing in his Intercontinental Championship match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

While many want to see the two lock horns, a recent report from BWE via Wrestling News has stated that there have been no discussions about Rhodes and The Ring General facing off at next year's 'Mania.

Fans got a taste of a possible Cody Rhdoes vs. Gunther showdown this past January at the Royal Rumble event. They were the final two men in the Royal Rumble Match, which The American Nightmare won.

Former WWE writer on Cody Rhodes' next major match

Despite a brutal bout at Backlash earlier this month, The American Nightmare and The Beast's rivalry is far from over. They are set to collide on Saturday at Night of Champions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo predicted a potential DQ finish for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar II.

"This is a tough one. You've already beaten Cody, but I also know you gotta stretch because if Brock Lesnar goes over, then you could stretch it out because now it's the best of three. That makes sense, and it buys them time. However, man, you just beat Cody with Roman. This is a tough one unless Brock wins by some DQ or count out or unless he wins some way, that's not clean," said Vince Russo. (11:17 - 12:03)

Cody Rhodes will go into his dangerous match against Brock at less than 100% health after he was viciously assaulted by Lesnar this week on RAW.

