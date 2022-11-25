According to the latest reports, WWE has not decided on the winner for next year's Money in the Bank. Additionally, there are no plans for LA Knight to capture the briefcase.

The company has been rumored to move the iconic ladder match back to WWE WrestleMania and retire the premium live event. This is among the list of changes expected to occur under the Triple H regime.

According to Fightful Select, a source informed them that the Money in the Bank ladder match being moved to The Show of Shows isn't impossible, but the idea hasn't been presented to them yet.

It was also reported that LA Knight was penciled in to win next year's Money in the Bank contract. However, according to a source to whom Fightful spoke, this is not the case.

"I like LA Knight, but we don't even have definitive plans across the board for months down the line, much less next year's Money in the Bank. If we wanted it on him so bad, it wouldn't have been hard to take Theory's to put on him. I've never heard him discussed in the same conversation as Money in the Bank. Not that it couldn't happen, because he's a great performer, but it's not been discussed," said the source to Fightful.

La Knight is seemingly involved in a feud with Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out and where he goes from there.

Austin Theory recently lost his Money in the Bank contract on WWE RAW this month

Several weeks ago on the red brand, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful. Bobby Lashley attacked him during the bout.

This was after The Visionary held an open challenge for the title. The three stars are currently set to collide for the coveted title at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday night in a triple-threat match.

