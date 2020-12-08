Rumored opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 revealed

The current Universal Champion Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of the company right now. Ever since returning at SummerSlam 2020 and turning heel, Roman Reigns has been dominating the scene on Friday Night SmackDown. From the looks of it, he might be holding on to the title at least till next year's WrestleMania 37.

According to WrestleTalk, the company is still planning to have Roman Reigns face his cousin and former WWE Superstar The Rock at WrestleMania next year. But due to the uncertainty of his availability, several other opponents are also being discussed. WrestleTalk states that Big E and Daniel Bryan are being considered as potential opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

.@TheRock at #WrestleMania... Jey @WWEUsos at #WWEClash, my responsibility is putting our family’s name on top of the card and at the center of @WWE Universe. https://t.co/4uIOz0zHbb — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 23, 2020

Other than them, Drew McIntyre is also one of the names being considered, especially after the highly impressive match between him and The Tribal Chief at WWE Survivor Series 2020. Lastly, Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns, a match that was supposed to originally happen at this year's WrestleMania, is also being considered as a back-up for the show next year.

However, everyone is hoping for The Rock to return and face Roman Reigns in what would surely be a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 37.

Few will ever know what it feels like to carry everything on their back. In this generation, there is only one. The head of the table, the Universal champion, The Best of the Best. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/clCfn5s3XH — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 23, 2020

Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion

The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020 by defeating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match. This happened just a week after his shocking return at SummerSlam 2020, followed by a heel turn and alliance with Paul Heyman.

His title reign so far has been amazing with fans and critiques applauding his performance and storytelling through his promos, segments, as well as matches. He faced Jey Uso at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell 2020, defeating him on both occasions.

Roman Reigns then took on the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series last month, defeating him after some outside help from Jey Uso. Now, he is all set to defend his title against Kevin Owens at WWE TLC 2020 in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.