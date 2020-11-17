Rumored reason why top WWE stars will not support unionization revealed

All the talk over the last few days in pro wrestling and WWE has been about the surprising release of Zelina Vega. WWE confirmed yesterday that Vega was released for breaching her contract, which presumably should be her decision to not abide by WWE's rules about using third-party apps.

There's been a lot of talk about WWE Superstars unionizing following Vega's release, while the likes of American politician Andrew Yang, as well as the Labor Union President also talked about the matter.

WrestlingNews has now reported that many Superstars backstage in WWE are for unionization, but there may be some top stars that could hold it back.

Why WWE Superstars may not support unionization

The report stated that WWE Superstars are optimisitc after the labor body's recent comments on topic, as well as Andrew Yang's, who has promised to sort the issue out. But, the top stars in WWE may not back unionization in WWE.

"WrestlingNews.co has heard that there are others in the company that support unionization but they saw what happened with Vega and realize that a message was sent when she was fired. There is some optimism among some because of SAG-AFTRA’s interest and Yang’s statements but the feeling among many in the company is that some of the top names who are making over $1 million per year are not going to speak up. While AEW is an option for some, there is a realization that they can’t sign everyone from WWE and AEW’s roster is already overcrowded so speaking up right now in favor of unionizing is not seen as a viable option for some of the WWE talent."

Zelina Vega was released by the company on Friday, hours before SmackDown went on air. There has been a lot of support for Vega since her release, with the likes of Dustin Rhodes, Miro and several other pro wrestlers supporting her. Andrew Yang has also been a prominent supporter, who had spoken about WWE's independent contractor policy prior to Vega's release.

This is not going away anytime soon and we could maybe see some changes happen in pro wrestling in the months to come.