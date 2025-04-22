Rusev has not returned to WWE alone; length of deal - Reports

Rusev has returned to WWE. However, as per reports, he has not done so alone.
Deadline has reported on Rusev's return to the company after five years away. Now that he is back from AEW, they have reported several other details. Rusev and CJ Perry, aka Lana, are back in the company. They returned together after Paradigm, their talent agency, negotiated new deals.
The report also stated that the star is back in WWE with a two-year deal. As was reported earlier, Lana has signed a Legends deal with WWE.
Most WWE fans are familiar with the Bulgarian Brute. He was released in April 2020. He worked in AEW as Miro but stopped appearing in the promotion on December 30, 2023. He left the company earlier this year in February.
Lana was still contracted with WWE after he left, but was let go on June 1, 2021.
When Rusev appeared on RAW tonight, he was alone. Fans will have to wait and see if Lana makes appearances with him as well, but the two are now both back with the company.
