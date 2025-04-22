Rusev has not returned to WWE alone; length of deal - Reports

Rusev has returned to WWE. However, as per reports, he has not done so alone.

Ad

Deadline has reported on Rusev's return to the company after five years away. Now that he is back from AEW, they have reported several other details. Rusev and CJ Perry, aka Lana, are back in the company. They returned together after Paradigm, their talent agency, negotiated new deals.

The report also stated that the star is back in WWE with a two-year deal. As was reported earlier, Lana has signed a Legends deal with WWE.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Most WWE fans are familiar with the Bulgarian Brute. He was released in April 2020. He worked in AEW as Miro but stopped appearing in the promotion on December 30, 2023. He left the company earlier this year in February.

Lana was still contracted with WWE after he left, but was let go on June 1, 2021.

When Rusev appeared on RAW tonight, he was alone. Fans will have to wait and see if Lana makes appearances with him as well, but the two are now both back with the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.