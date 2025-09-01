  • home icon
  Sad news about Brock Lesnar's return to WWE - Reports

Sad news about Brock Lesnar's return to WWE - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 01, 2025 07:00 GMT
Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam (Credit: WWE SummerSlam)
Where is Brock Lesnar? (Credit: WWE SummerSlam on Netflix)

Brock Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam and proceeded to destroy John Cena after he had already lost a match against Cody Rhodes. The star has not been seen since then, and while he has been mentioned on air, there has been no update as to when he will show up next.

With Cena facing Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, fans expected him to show up after the match, or even during it, and destroy The Cenation Leader. However, that did not happen. There is an update on The Beast now.

Prior to Clash in Paris, there was rampant speculation about Brock Lesnar showing up at the event. On top of that, his pictures were circulated on social media as well. The narrative was that he was in Paris and that he was posing with a fan. This naturally led to further speculation that he would show up at the end of the show. He did not.

A report by PWInsider confirmed that the picture had been originally posted by the country music radio station, Wild 94.5, out of Alberta, Canada. There, Lesnar was posing with a fan in Medicine Hat.

The claims that he was in Paris were nothing but inaccurate.

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE and challenge John Cena?

Brock Lesnar's return and attack against John Cena have not gone unnoticed among fans. The star may have disappeared again, but fans are waiting to see him return and are wondering when he will do so.

At this time, reports suggest he will face Cena at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. As to when he will return, given that the event is less than two weeks away, it could happen as soon as this week on WWE SmackDown, where The Franchise Player is confirmed to appear.

Should that happen and Cena be attacked once again, this might be the star's penultimate feud before he finally retires. There are only eight appearances left for the star.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

