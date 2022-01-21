Top superstar re-signed with WWE when he was put in a program with Roman Reigns - Reports

Sami Zayn re-signed with WWE at the time he was put in a program with big names like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. This was around the same time that his friend Kevin Owens signed a new contract.

Even though Owens re-signing with the company was announced publicly, there was no such statement for Zayn. The former Intercontinental Champion recently broke his silence about his contractual status with the company, revealing that he had chosen to stay.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Sami Zayn had re-signed with WWE a long time back. A few weeks ago, Zayn faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and was involved in a brief story with Brock Lesnar. That was when The Liberator chose to stick with WWE.

''Zayn (Rami Sebei, 37) signed a multi-year new contract. This actually took place back the same time Owens signed and we noted that the locker room talk was that he signed. Unlike with Owens, it wasn’t confirmed by company sources past other wrestlers. But the signing coincided with when they had him start working with Lesnar and Reigns on Smackdown,'' said Meltzer

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way. Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way.

What's next for Sami Zayn in WWE?

Even though Zayn's brief run in the main event picture on SmackDown has ended, he is still featured prominently. He is currently the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship and will face Shinsuke Nakamura soon.

It was believed that both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would get a major push if they decided to stick with the promotion. However, they have again gone back to the upper mid-card for the time being.

Kevin Owens recently defeated US Champion Damian Priest so it is possible that he will be involved in a feud with the former NXT superstar. As for Zayn, a possible run with the IC title could be on the cards.

