Sami Zayn reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury; backstage news on his in-ring future

Sami Zayn appeared on the most recent SmackDown episode with an arm sling, initially viewed as a storyline injury. However, reports have now come out suggesting "The Honorary Uce" is dealing with an actual injury.

Zayn is facing legitimate issues in his left arm, and it's great that he still found a way to make it to WWE TV. Fortunately for the popular superstar, it was noted that the injury wasn't serious, as officials backstage expected Sami Zayn to make his in-ring return within a few weeks.

Here's what was revealed regarding the 38-year-old superstar's status in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Zayn had his arm in a sling on Smackdown on 7/15. The injury is legit, but it's not major and they are hopeful of him being able to wrestle in a few weeks."

Sami Zayn is relishing his unique role on SmackDown

The former Intercontinental Champion has been a familiar figure on the blue brand over the past few months as part of The Bloodline storyline.

Despite the initial resistance, Sami Zayn has been accepted by Roman Reigns and The Usos as an honorary member of the WWE faction. Zayn has also taken his role seriously as he has come out to defend The Bloodline's honor in recent weeks.

Zayn confronted Theory after the latter's match against Madcap Moss on SmackDown. Much to everyone's surprise, Jimmy and Jey Uso backed up Sami in what ended up being a memorable segment for the former NXT Champion.

Fans shared their heartfelt reactions to Sami Zayn receiving The Usos' support, and it's safe to say that the superstar is enjoying being associated with WWE's leading stable.

The three-time IC Champion also sent out a message to all detractors who doubted whether he was an official member of The Bloodline.

"Even though I was officially dubbed #HonoraryUce people STILL question whether I'm "in" with The Bloodline or not. I've got their backs, they've got mine. Here's proof," wrote Zayn.

The versatile superstar will miss some in-ring time due to his injury, but is still expected to entertain viewers with his on-screen shenanigans.

