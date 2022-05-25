Sasha Banks' next potential non-wrestling project during WWE suspension 

Sasha Banks is seemingly working on a new project outside of wrestling with her cousin Snoop Dogg's team.

The Boss is currently suspended from WWE along with her tag team partner Naomi, and they've been stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championships. The duo walked out of RAW last week. They were set to compete in a six-pack challenge in the main event, with the winner becoming the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Sasha Banks hasn't made any appearances on WWE TV since the incident, and it's not known when she will return. However, The Blueprint seems to have other plans in the works. Her cousin Snoop Dogg and his crew recently appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, where they discussed a project that they could potentially be working on with the SmackDown star.

They didn't provide specific details on the project, but it could likely be an NFT (non-fungible token).

Sasha Banks reportedly had an issue with Ronda Rousey facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

At WWE Royal Rumble, The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to the company and won the 30-woman match. This led her to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

On Night 1 of 'Mania, Flair retained her title after defeating Rousey via pinfall. On Night 2, Sasha Banks and Naomi won the Women's Tag Team Championship after defeating Carmella & Queen Zelina, Natalya & Shayna Baszler, and Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in a Fatal four-way tag match.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Banks was upset that Ronda Rousey got the SmackDown Women's Title match instead of her and she was given the tag titles as "a concession."

"Sasha has always had issues, you know she was mad that Ronda got the WrestleMania spot, which you know was planned for Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, which was planned for months, I wrote about it. She got moved down and they gave her the tag belts as kinda like a concession because she got moved down."

The Boss is one of the top female stars in the history of WWE. She hasn't made any public comments on her and Naomi's walkout yet, and many fans are wondering whether they will ever return to WWE.

