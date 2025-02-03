Scrapped plans for Nia Jax at WWE Royal Rumble revealed - Reports

WWE Superstar Nia Jax had an impressive showing in the Royal Rumble but was reportedly supposed to do more at the event over the weekend. The PLE aired live this past Saturday night from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the promotion had more planned for Nia Jax during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The report disclosed that Jax was reportedly scheduled to eliminate more stars during the PLE, but those plans did not come to fruition over the weekend. The veteran still eliminated nine stars during the 30-woman battle royale.

Charlotte Flair returned during the Women's Royal Rumble Match as entrant number 27 and went on to emerge victorious to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41. Jax recently had an impressive reign as WWE Women's Champion, but Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the gold on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown.

WWE legend wants Nia Jax and Naomi to join The Bloodline

Hall of Famer Rikishi recently stated that he would like to see Naomi and Nia Jax as a part of The Bloodline on WWE television someday.

Speaking on the Rikishi Off The Top podcast, the legend said that it would be nice to see female stars from the family join the faction namely Jax and Naomi. The veteran added that The Glow deserved to be in a top storyline in the company.

"[Naomi] been busy. I [saw] her wrestling Nia Jax, and Nia is the Women's Champion. So I was very happy to see they had a hell of a match. [...] Man! It'll be nice to start to see some of the females in the family join The Bloodline. You know that could be very, very interesting... I think it could definitely throw a good angle or twist in there somewhere. Naomi, she's definitely deserves to be in a top notch angle," Rikishi said.

The Irresistible Force challenged Rhea Ripley last month at Saturday Night's Main Event for the Women's World Championship but came up short. The Eradicator won the title by defeating Liv Morgan on WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix last month.

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Jax on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

