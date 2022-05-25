Segment reportedly scrapped from this week's episode of WWE RAW

It seems like plans are constantly changing when it comes to WWE RAW.

There were a number of talents missing last night on Monday Night RAW, from Finn Balor to WWE United States Champion Theory and his main rival Mustafa Ali. While we aren't sure what happened to Balor, there were originally plans for both Theory and Mustafa Ali to appear on the show.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, a segment between Theory and Ali was planned but ultimately nixed due to time constraints. While no alternative plans were discussed for Ali, some pitched to have Theory involved in the beatdown on Cody Rhodes with The Miz and Seth Rollins, but that didn't end up happening either.

Although neither were featured on last night's show, SRS stated that there are still plans to continue the rivalry between Theory and Ali on WWE RAW in the weeks to come.

Cody Rhodes continues to lead the charge for WWE RAW

One name that hasn't been left off of Monday Night RAW since WrestleMania 38 is former All Elite Wrestling star "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes is undefeated since returning to the company, and his feud with Seth "Freakin" Rollins looks to continue all the way to WWE's Hell in a Cell premium live event on June 5.

Once The American Nightmare is free and clear of Rollins, he can continue on his journey for what brought him back to the company in the first place: the WWE Championship.

With the way WWE has been pushing Cody Rhodes as of late on Monday Night RAW, it seems only a matter of time until he steps into the ring with Roman Reigns to challenge for the Unified WWE Universal Championship. What will go down when that happens? Only time will tell.

