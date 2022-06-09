Seth Rollins reportedly had to change character because he was 'destroyed' and 'left for sh*t' after feud with former WWE Champion

Seth Rollins has done a tremendous job as one of the top heels in WWE. However, plans for his babyface run had to be cut short after he feuded with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. There was a backstage belief that Wyatt did more harm than good as The Fiend because he diminished all his opponents.

Bray Wyatt debuted his Fiend character in 2019. He had a successful run and won the Universal Championship. However, his run was so dominant that it led to multiple top stars like The Miz and Seth Rollins getting redundant. While The Miz was going to turn heel regardless, Rollins had to be rebuilt after he feuded with Wyatt and portrayed a weak babyface.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Wyatt was released despite being a top merchandise seller for reasons he couldn't disclose. However, he said The Fiend was seen to do more harm than good, and Wyatt's booking was blamed for The Messiah's heel turn despite being a top babyface at the time:

"Pretty much everybody he worked with got destroyed by him and was left for sh*t and had to rebuild and had to turn heel. I mean, granted, Miz turning heel was probably going to happen anyway because he wasn’t that great of a babyface, and Seth turning heel, because they absolutely destroyed him as a babyface, that’s absolutely due to the Bray Wyatt thing and the booking of the Bray Wyatt thing."

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Seth Rollins’ facial expressions from the Bray Wyatt attacks have been phenomenal. Seth Rollins’ facial expressions from the Bray Wyatt attacks have been phenomenal. https://t.co/c7ADFvDt30

He added that Wyatt was believed to be doing more harm than good as The Fiend.

Seth Rollins' controversial portrayal during feud with Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt clashed in a Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Title. The match ended via referee stoppage after Rollins was buried under a pile of weapons by Wyatt. The bout was criticized for portraying Rollins in weak light. The Fiend later defeated The Architect to become the Universal Champion.

The feud with The Fiend is believed to have diminished Rollins' value as the top babyface, and he had to change his character and become a heel again. WWE released Wyatt in 2021.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. Was Bray Wyatt responsible for 'destroying' Seth Rollins? Yes No 32 votes so far