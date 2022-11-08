Seth Rollins' feud with popular 4-time champion reportedly nixed by WWE

The WWE United States Championship has once again become a prestigious mid-card title due to its recent titleholders, with Seth Rollins currently in his second reign with the belt. Dave Meltzer noted that Rollins' feud with Matt Riddle seems to have been nixed as the reigning champion is set to feud with Bobby Lashley.

Mustafa Ali initially answered Rollins' latest open challenge on RAW, but the match never got underway as Bobby Lashley viciously attacked the challenger. The All Mighty took Ali's place and showed no intentions of having an actual bout against Rollins as he sent the champion crashing through the announcer's desk.

Lashley wasn't done, though, as he reappeared to play a massive role in Austin Theory's unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-in before the show ended. While it's pretty evident that Lashley vs. Rollins is the way forward for the coveted title, Riddle, unfortunately, loses out on extending his program with The Visionary.

As reported below on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE might have dropped Riddle and Rollins' rivalry.

"So, Seth and Lashley is going to be the big program for the title. Poor Riddle, you know the guy is chasing; I don't know what's going to happen with Riddle. I think Riddle and Seth are just done." [1:05:10 - 1:05:25]

Matt Riddle was on the losing side once again on WWE RAW

Things haven't been great for Matt Riddle over the past few months, as he's put together an unattractive win-loss record. While Riddle lost to Rollins at Clash at the Castle, he got his win back inside the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules.

Their most recent televised match took place on the October 17 edition of RAW, where Seth retained the United States Championship over the former UFC fighter.

Matt Riddle and The New Day opened this week's RAW with a six-man tag match against The Bloodline. The Original Bro was the superstar who took the three-count, resulting in a loss for his babyface team.

WWE has seemingly slowed Riddle's push, and it will be interesting to see how he bounces back from a slump and returns to relevancy on TV.

