Seth Rollins to renew old feud with former WWE Champion after 4 years when he wins World Heavyweight Title - Reports

Seth Rollins is set to face AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

The title is set to be RAW-specific, and rumors have suggested that Rollins will be walking out of Saudi Arabia with the world title. Interstingly, what would await The Visionary after he wins the gold is a potential feud with his old rival, Brock Lesnar.

According to WON, if Rollins successfully captures the World Championship at Night of Champions, the stage will be set for an explosive clash between the two fierce competitors. This tantalizing prospect will have fans eagerly reminiscing about their storied rivalry in the past, particularly their memorable encounters at WrestleMania 35 and SummerSlam 2019.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar will likely get a win over Cody Rhodes at Night of Champion, and that will set him to be a challenger for Seth Rollins once he wins the new title at NoC. Lesnar is still set to face Cody Rhodes after breaking his arm on RAW this week.

''That would lead to another match down the road and keep the feud going, and also set up Lesnar for Rollins if he wins the title, because Rollins needs heels and shouldn’t be facing Rhodes right away,'' said Meltzer

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar have a storied history

The Beast Incarnate and The Visionary have been at odds multiple times during their careers. They have battled over the WWE Championship as well as the Universal Championship. Rollins defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 to become the Universal Champion, but Lesnar cashed in the MITB to take the title away from him. However, their characters have evolved since their last encounter, it will be interesting to see how things go between the two men.

Now, with plans potentially in motion for Lesnar to face Seth Rollins once again if the latter secures the World Championship, fans will buzz with anticipation. The stakes will undoubtedly be high, as both men have proven themselves as formidable competitors in their own right. A rematch between Lesnar and Rollins would be a captivating program as the two men will clash once again after their splendid feud in 2019.

