Seth Rollins reportedly given a list of opponents to choose from by WWE 

WWE is finally heading for the feud between Seth Rollins and Murphy, and it won't be long until the Monday Night Messiah, and his disciple, are engaged in a full-blown rivalry on RAW. Murphy is yet to retaliate against his master, but that should happen sooner rather than later.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the budding storyline between Muprhy and Seth Rollins on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom Colohue revealed that Rollins and Murphy have been friends for a while now and they were really excited when the idea of them working together was pitched.

Tom also revealed that Murphy's name was on the list of Superstars that was offered to Seth Rollins by the WWE with regards to his match at SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins wants to put over other WWE Superstars

Samoa Joe's name was also on the list and of course, Dominik Mysterio as well, who ended up being handpicked by the Monday Night Messiah. Tom Colohue also revealed that Seth Rollins' current focus is to help build new Superstars and to put over as many talents as he can that can shape the next generation of the company.

Colohue revealed the following:

"Buddy and Seth have been friends for a little while now, and when the initial idea was pitched of having them work together, they were both very excited for it, and they have been involved with the storyline quite a lot since.

Buddy Murphy's name was on the list of names that Seth was offered for SummerSlam, saying who do you want to wrestle at SummerSlam? Buddy Murphy's name was on there. There was also a bit of tension before SummerSlam, in case they decided to go that way. Samoa Joe, also on there. But when it comes to what Seth is doing, he is really working right now to develop a lot of people. At this stage of his career, he is very much alongside Randy Orton as the top guy on RAW and alongside Roman Reigns as the top guys in the company, and he is determined to develop the next generation.

Seth really wants to work with everyone involved here, and he has handpicked quite a few people, including Dominik. He handpicked that one out of the list of potential matches. Seth wants to get people over, and I think Buddy Murphy might be his greatest triumph yet."

Murphy vs. Seth Rollins is bound to be a great match considering their in-ring styles and the storyline should ideally elevate the former Cruiserweight Champion's status in the company.