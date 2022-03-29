Seth Rollins reportedly set to be the focal point of tonight’s episode of WWE RAW - Reports

Fans can expect tonight's episode of WWE RAW to heavily feature Seth Rollins.

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, there have already been segments produced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW that are centered around Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Not only have segments already been produced, but graphics have been made as well, which seems to hint that Rollins will be a focal point of tonight's episode of WWE RAW as they continue the build-up to his reported match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38.

Rollins closed last week's episode of WWE RAW by insisting that this week's show wouldn't occur until he got his spot at WrestleMania, so that would imply that Rollins will most likely open tonight's show.

Will Cody Rhodes confront Seth Rollins tonight on WWE RAW?

While Cody Rhodes is reportedly expected to be Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania 38, the WWE Universe is wondering if The American Nightmare will make his presence felt tonight on RAW.

It's been reported that The American Nightmare is not listed on the internal run sheets for tonight's WWE RAW as of last night. Still, Rhodes is scheduled to fly into the vicinity of RAW today, which could seemingly see him drive to the show without the chance of him being seen at the local airport in Pittsburgh.

Whether this means The American Nightmare will appear on WWE RAW tonight or not is anybody's guess, but just the possibility of him appearing on tonight's show might increase the viewership of tonight's episode of RAW.

