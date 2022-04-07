Seth Rollins set to appear on this week's episode of SmackDown

Will Seth Rollins appear this Friday on SmackDown?

There wasn't much follow-up for Rollins Monday night on RAW beyond a simple handshake with Cody Rhodes. This left the WWE Universe wondering what is next for the former Universal Champion.

According to WrestlingNews.co, WWE is advertising Seth "Freakin" Rollins for SmackDown on Friday. With Roman Reigns set to announce what's next for him on the blue brand, perhaps Rollins will be challenging The Tribal Chief for a future shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

There is a chance that WWE could have Rollins coming in for a dark match, but the potential of a more extended feud with The Head of the Table is a very intriguing idea right now.

What's next for Seth Rollins in WWE?

If Seth Rollins does appear on SmackDown on Friday and it's not to do something with Roman Reigns, what exactly could the company have planned for him?

Beyond Reigns, if you look up and down the SmackDown roster, the most likely person that Rollins could be paired with would be former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who spent the last few months feuding with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

A credible feud with someone like Seth "Freakin" Rollins could potentially help McIntyre get back into the WWE Universal Title picture. Because right now, the extended feud with Corbin and Moss did The Scottish Warrior no favors in terms of perception with the WWE Universe.

Whatever WWE's next plan for Seth "Freakin" Rollins is, you have to believe that it's going to be an important storyline after he single-handedly carried his own storyline going into WrestleMania 38 as Cody Rhodes didn't appear until the event itself.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins scheduled to be at SmackDown on Friday? What do you think he'll be doing there? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

