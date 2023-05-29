Seth Rollins' status for RAW revealed amid rumors of a schedule change - Reports

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

Backstage reports previously claimed that Rollins vs. Styles was originally scheduled to main event the show alongside the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match. However, the order was changed due to Rollins' filming commitments and was replaced by Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes. The World Heavyweight Championship match kickstarted the event instead.

The latest reports have debunked the aforementioned rumor, stating that Seth Rollins did not return to the USA sooner as he had no additional filming commitments. The champion is also scheduled to appear on RAW tonight. Steve Carrier shared the details on Twitter and said:

"WWE booked AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship match first at Night of Champions. A report came out saying that Rollins had more Captain America filming, so he had to get back to the USA ASAP. We are told that this is not true. Rollins had no additional filming [commitments], and he will be on RAW this week."

Seth Rollins @WWERollins Solid way to kick off another go around the sun.



WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Solid way to kick off another go around the sun. WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION https://t.co/6Kfus0Hlf5

Rollins was the top favorite to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship ever since the title was first unveiled earlier this year. However, the news of him signing MARVEL's upcoming Captain America movie raised concerns over title plans for The Architect. However, Rollins defeated The Phenomenal One in an epic battle to pick up the historic win. Following his victory, Triple H presented the newly introduced title to Rollins inside the ring.

Why is Seth Rollins the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion?

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Triple H has always been a Seth Rollins guy. Triple H has always been a Seth Rollins guy. https://t.co/cVRevo5dAB

Several WWE Superstars held the World Heavyweight Championship before the title was discontinued in 2013. However, the company has seemingly confirmed that it will not associate the new championship with the retired title's history.

WWE's official website has listed Rollins as the inaugural champion, thereby disassociating the new World Heavyweight Championship from the previous iteration of the belt. It also means that The Architect is the first WWE Superstar in history to have won four (including the NXT title) different world championships.

Poll : 0 votes