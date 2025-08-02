Seth Rollins update ahead of WWE SummerSlam; potential cash in - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 02, 2025 22:19 GMT
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins is a former World Heavyweight Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins has been out of action due to injury. New details have emerged about him potentially cashing in his Money in the Bank contract ahead of tonight's SummerSlam.

Ad

The Visionary was on a roll since turning heel at WrestleMania 41, as he formed a formidable faction with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. Things were also looking promising for Rollins' future as he went on to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match. He even attempted to cash in at Night of Champions but failed.

Sadly, Seth Rollins' promising run came to a screeching halt when he suffered an injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. It was reported at the time that The Visionary's injury was legitimate. However, fans still believe that this might be his plan to surprise everyone by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract out of nowhere.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to reports from Fightful Select, sources stated that they are not expecting a cash-in to take place tonight at SummerSlam. However, if it did happen, that would be kept close to the chest.

It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins will cash in tonight at SummerSlam and show the world why he is the Architect.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications