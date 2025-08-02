Seth Rollins update ahead of WWE SummerSlam; potential cash in - Reports

Seth Rollins has been out of action due to injury. New details have emerged about him potentially cashing in his Money in the Bank contract ahead of tonight's SummerSlam.The Visionary was on a roll since turning heel at WrestleMania 41, as he formed a formidable faction with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. Things were also looking promising for Rollins' future as he went on to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match. He even attempted to cash in at Night of Champions but failed. Sadly, Seth Rollins' promising run came to a screeching halt when he suffered an injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. It was reported at the time that The Visionary's injury was legitimate. However, fans still believe that this might be his plan to surprise everyone by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract out of nowhere.According to reports from Fightful Select, sources stated that they are not expecting a cash-in to take place tonight at SummerSlam. However, if it did happen, that would be kept close to the chest.It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins will cash in tonight at SummerSlam and show the world why he is the Architect.