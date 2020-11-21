Seth Rollins' WWE return update

The Messiah of WWE, Seth Rollins lost to his former disciple Murphy on SmackDown this week. After months of feuding with the Mysterio family and Murphy, the feud is finally over in all likelihood after Rollins suffered losses to both Rey Mysterio and Murphy.

Seth Rollins will be competing at Survivor Series in the 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series match as part of Team SmackDown. As per reports, this will be the former WWE Champion's last match for the foreseeable future as Rollins is likely to leave WWE to be with his pregnant fiance Becky Lynch.

Cagesideseats (via WON) has reported that former Universal Champion Seth Rollins will not be absent from WWE for long and will likely be back by January 2021. The report suggests that 'The Architect' Seth Rollins will not be away from WWE for long and will be returning 'fairly quickly'.

What's next for Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins has helped former Cruiserweight Champion Murphy become a major star by putting him over on this week's SmackDown. It is believed that Murphy is in line for a major singles push but his program with The Messiah is now over.

If Seth Rollins is set to return around January then it is possible that he may return at the Royal Rumble. However, there is a higher chance for him to return sooner as Rollins is one of the biggest Superstars on SmackDown. Much like he did with Murphy, Rollins is essential to SmackDown as he can help build new stars and get other babyfaces over on SmackDown.

Seth Rollins was seen in the latest photoshoot of Becky Lynch as the two posed for Lynch's pregnancy pictures.