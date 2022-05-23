Several current WWE Superstars reportedly wish they could walk out like Sasha Banks and Naomi

Some WWE Superstars in the locker room would reportedly love to do what Sasha Banks and Naomi did last Monday.

After WWE RAW kicked off on Monday night, Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of the building, and we haven't heard from either of them since. On the flip side, we've heard plenty from WWE when it comes to their side of the story.

In a recent PWTorch.com audio update, Wade Keller offered an update on the current situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi, stating that the locker room is divided regarding how the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions handled the situation:

"I can say there are people who in that locker room – colleagues of theirs [including] active wrestlers, and otherwise, who are disappointed and not sympathetic to the way Sasha and Naomi handled this," Wade Keller said. "And there are others who, yes, think this is a cool thing that they did. And they sort of wished that they had the guts to do something like that and take a stance."

Keller went on to state that with Naomi's contract reportedly almost up in WWE, this could've come down to the champions not wanting to lose leverage in negotiations by losing big singles matches in the process:

"So I mentioned Naomi’s contract is coming due in WWE," Wade Keller continued. "And there had been some rumblings that maybe this was related to contract issues and not wanting to look like they were being sacrificed right before to take some leverage away or just spend some of their equity right before their contracts come due. We don’t have details on when her contract expires, just that that could have been a contributing factor in the frustration of Naomi and perhaps Sasha, that, we’re going to take away some of your leverage by having you do pretty high profile jobs in the midst of a tag team title reign that they were excited about."

Sasha Banks and Naomi probably saved WWE a bigger headache by walking out on the match for RAW

While Vince McMahon and WWE are clearly angry that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during Monday Night RAW, Keller brought up a great point: that it could have been even worse for the company had Naomi won the main event and walked out afterward.

"I think there’s some sympathy for certain details of why they walked out but not a lot of sympathy for walking out before a show. But when it gets right down to it, Sasha and Naomi could not have stayed and done that match without making things worse for WWE. If Naomi won the match and earned the title shot and you do that and then Naomi says I don’t want to go through with this, now WWE has more of a mess to clean up than simply announcing the six-pack challenge that WWE needs to rework on short notice." [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

