Several major WWE RAW stars in town for SmackDown - Reports

There are reportedly several major WWE Superstars from RAW in town for tonight's edition of SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand is the final show before Wrestlepalooza tomorrow night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to a new report from PWInsider, several stars from RAW were present in Toledo, Ohio, for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The report stated that Penta, Finn Balor, Ludwig Kaiser, and AJ Styles were some of the names in town. It is unknown if they will be appearing on the live telecast of the blue brand or participating in dark matches before or after the show.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown is shaping up to be an exciting one. Carmelo Hayes will be challenging Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will be defending their Women's Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre as well.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will also be signing their contract tonight on SmackDown to make their title match official for Wrestlepalooza tomorrow night.

Vince Russo praises returning WWE RAW star

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently praised Bayley following her return this past Monday night on RAW.

The Role Model transferred from RAW to SmackDown earlier this year but had been on hiatus in recent weeks. She returned this past Monday night on the red brand to help Lyra Valkyria fend off The Judgment Day, but then scolded her backstage later in the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo praised the former leader of Damage CTRL for giving it her best effort. However, the legend also claimed that her split-personality gimmick was very silly.

"As ridiculous as this Bayley character is going to be, as bad as this is going to be, she is really committed to the bit, and she is really trying. She went above and beyond and over the top to try to get this over. But I'm sorry. I'm watching this, and it's very, very, very silly. But she is trying to get it over. I'll give her credit for trying to get it over," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if WWE has any surprises planned for tonight's go-home episode of SmackDown.

