Several matches at WWE WrestleMania 39 had timing issues - Reports

A few matches during WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles reportedly had timing issues.

WrestleMania 39 is in the books, and WWE's biggest show of the year certainly delivered. Night One saw Rhea Ripley capture the SmackDown Women's Championship, and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Night Two was headlined by the highly anticipated clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief emerged victorious in the main event of WrestleMania after Solo Sikoa hit Rhodes with the Samoan Spike.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, a couple of matches had timing issues during The Show of Shows. Austin Theory and John Cena kicked off this year's premium live event, and the bout apparently went way under time.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair reportedly exceeded the allotted time for their match, but WWE officials were pleased with the bout.

The Hell in a Cell match at WWE WrestleMania was also cut short

Edge defeated Finn Balor last night during Night Two of WrestleMania 39 in a Hell in a Cell match.

The Rated-R Superstar created The Judgment Day, but the group immediately kicked him out once Finn Balor joined. Last year at Extreme Rules, Rhea Ripley threatened to hit Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to unless Edge said "I quit" in his match against Balor.

Edge said, "I quit," but The Eradicator bashed The Glamazon over the head with the chair anyway. The 49-year-old got some revenge last night on Finn and hit him with a con-chair-to in the middle of the ring to win the Hell in a Cell match.

During the bout, Balor got busted open, and the match had to be temporarily stopped to close the wound.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the severity of Finn's wound caused the match to be stopped, and the bout had to be cut short as well. Meltzer added that the promotion tried to avoid showing blood, and The Demon's makeup helped cover up the worst of it.

Despite some timing issues, WWE delivered one of the most memorable wrestling events of all time. It will be interesting to see if the company can maintain its incredible momentum moving forward.

