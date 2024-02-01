Several NXT Superstars are set to appear on SmackDown - Reports

Birmingham, Alabama, will host SmackDown this Friday night. At the Legacy Arena, fans of the WWE Universe can anticipate seeing Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and LA Knight, among other stars. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is apparently getting ready to welcome some fresh talent from NXT, so there could be some surprises in store as well.

A PWInsider report has exclusive information that claims numerous NXT stars will be making a cameo this week. The report names three superstars - Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams, all of whom definitely deserve to transition from the white and gold brand to the blue one.

The question of whether or not they will strike a deal with SmackDown remains unanswered. However, there's no doubt that if they do, the WWE Universe will be in for a treat. Each of the three superstars has established themselves in NXT and is a terrific performer. If they are moved up to the major leagues, the once-famous "Land of Opportunity" will be a fantastic venue for them to make their main roster debut.

It will be intriguing to see what plans Nick Aldis has for these future big players. They are all talented enough to be one of the greatest in the industry.

Royal Rumble winner Bayley will make a huge announcement on SmackDown

SmackDown this week will be more than simply a welcoming party for some of the top talent in NXT. Damage CTRL, one of WWE's deadliest factions, is housed under the blue brand. Additionally, Bayley, its leader, has a major announcement to make this week.

After setting a record in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, The Role Model must choose which champion to challenge at WrestleMania 40. She was supposed to reveal her decision on RAW this past Monday, but an unexpected interruption forced her to postpone it to Friday night.

The WWE Universe will be waiting with bated breath to see who Bayley picks as her opponent. Will it be her initial target, Rhea Ripley? Or her good friend Iyo Sky? We will just have to wait and see.

Who do you think Bayley should face at WrestleMania?