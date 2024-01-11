Several people in WWE unhappy with recent hiring - Reports

WWE is currently undergoing some changes in staff. According to the latest reports, several employees are unhappy with the company's new hiring.

WWE's longtime executive producer and head of production, Kevin Dunn, left the company after almost 40 years on the job at the end of 2023. Dunn reportedly felt disrespected after Vince McMahon was removed from having any power in creative and replaced by Triple H.

The company has found Dunn's replacement in the form of ESPN veteran Lee Fitting, who has been named Head of Media and Production in an official press release. Fitting worked at ESPN for 25 years and was in charge of shows such as Monday Night Football and College GameDay before he departed from the network last August.

"Lee is a phenomenal leader and executive known for work that generates both critical acclaim and mass appeal. Lee will be a tremendous addition to our stellar media and production team and play a key role in helping catapult WWE's growth," company president Nick Khan said.

According to PWInsider (via WrestlingNews.co), some people within the company are "not thrilled" at having Lee Fitting, who is an "outsider," as their new boss. They are worried that he could bring in the people he wants to have and replace current members of the production staff.

The report added that other people were surprised by the hire because there were already some ready-made replacements for Kevin Dunn, such as Chris Kaiser and Jason Robinson. They thought that Dunn did a good job preparing Kaiser and Robinson to take over his position.

Kevin Dunn not retiring after WWE exit

Many fans were happy that Kevin Dunn finally left WWE since they were not fans of his production style filled with camera cuts. It was reported earlier that Dunn could be retiring after almost 40 years on the job.

However, PWInsider reported that Dunn is interested in working on film and television projects soon. He's also not expected to work for another wrestling promotion such as AEW.

Do you think Lee Fitting will make changes to RAW and SmackDown's production team?

