Several released WWE Superstars set to become free agents next week

A handful of former WWE superstars who were released back in September are expected to officially become free agents next week.

When WWE merged with the UFC to form TKO Group Holdings in early September, many expected the company to clean house. A total of 24 superstars were released, including Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle, Shelton Benjamin, and Elias, among others.

Most of the released superstars have a 90-day no-compete clause in their contracts, while those signed to NXT deals have a 30-day clause. It means most of the stars are going to be free agents as soon as next week.

According to Ringside News, 16 out of the 24 WWE superstars released in September are free to sign with any promotion by next week. Here's the full list of stars:

Aliyah

Dabbo-Kato

Dana Brooke

Dolph Ziggler

Elias

Mace

Mansoor

Matt Riddle

Mustafa Ali

Quincy Elliot

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Shanky

Shelton Benjamin

Top Dolla

Yulissa Leon

A couple of the stars mentioned above have already been booked for future shows. Matt Riddle has a handful of dates on the independent scene in February and March, while Dolph Ziggler was recently announced for a World Wrestling Council event in Puerto Rico.

Dolph Ziggler not signing with AEW after WWE release?

Dolph Ziggler has been linked to AEW since his release because his real-life brother, Ryan Nemeth, works for the company. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Ziggler is planning to take a break from wrestling.

"For what it’s worth, Nic Nemeth, the former Dolph Ziggler, said he’s likely to take six months to a year off," Meltzer wrote. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

While Ziggler was announced for a WWC event in Puerto Rico, he might be taking time off from signing a full-time deal with any company. He has a budding career as a stand-up comic, so he will have his hands full moving forward.

