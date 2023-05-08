Several superstars arrived late to WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico - Reports

Several WWE Superstars reportedly arrived a little late to Backlash last night in Puerto Rico.

The annual premium live event took place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico this year, and the atmosphere was off the charts. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest squared off in a San Juan Street Fight. The recording artist received a hero's welcome from the crowd and defeated Priest after hitting him with a Canadian Destroyer. Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event by countering The Beast's Kimura Lock into a cover for a pinfall.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, several WWE Superstars arrived late to Backlash. Fightful weren't told the reason why some stars were late, but all matches went on as planned. The report added that talent put over the atmosphere, the crowd, and the overall experience of last night's premium live event in Puerto Rico.

Rhea Ripley sends a message to fans after victory at WWE Backlash

Rhea Ripley delivered a message to the WWE Universe following her impressive win last night at Backlash.

The Eradicator put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Zelina Vega at the premium live event. Vega got an incredible reaction from the crowd, but it was not meant to be, and Ripley retained the title.

The SmackDown Women's Champion was interviewed backstage following the match and boasted about shutting up the crowd in Puerto Rico for good as they were heavily behind the challenger in the title match.

"You know I don't really care if the crowd was strongly behind Zelina. I don't care about these people. They don't mean anything to me, just like Zelina doesn't. But carry on with your stupid little question Megan. Maybe you could have just asked that question instead of all the other stuff that came with it, but you know what, I actually felt amazing. I felt amazing because you know what they were behind Zelina Vega so much and I shut them all up for good," said Rhea Ripley. [From 00:10 - 00:42]

Despite some issues with tardiness, Backlash delivered an entertaining show for wrestling fans last night. The company has been utilizing celebrities more nowadays to increase the buzz surrounding an event.

It will be fascinating to see if any celebrities will appear at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia later this month.

