WWE likely to honor the late Shad Gaspard at this year's Hall of Fame ceremony

It has been reported that WWE may be looking to honor Shad Gaspard at this year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The former WWE Superstar enjoyed a wrestling career that spanned over two decades. Sadly, Shad's life was cut short in May of 2020 when he heroically sacrificed himself to save his son. The father and son were swept away by a strong rip current in Venice Beach, California.

According to Wrestling Insider's Brad Shepard, WWE may be looking to pay tribute to the former Cryme Tyme member for this year's Hall of Fame.

"A source in #WWE told me to expect the WWE Hall of Fame to acknowledge Shad Gaspard in some way.I am told they plan on doing something nice for him, but I don’t have specifics yet." H/T Twitter

Shepard has been known to break Hall of Fame induction news over the years, such as JBL, The British Bulldog, and Goldberg. Hence, the inclusion of Gaspard in the Hall of Fame could soon come to fruition.

Shad Gaspard's Tag Team partner JTG did not feel like himself after his friends' passing

One of the many individuals who struggled with Shad's passing was former partner JTG.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Seeing this made me smile, Cryme Tyme were such a great comedy duo in WWE but also could switch on the intensity when necessary.



Money Money yeah yeah.



RIP Shad, my heart hurts but this made it hurt a bit less. Seeing this made me smile, Cryme Tyme were such a great comedy duo in WWE but also could switch on the intensity when necessary. Money Money yeah yeah. RIP Shad, my heart hurts but this made it hurt a bit less. https://t.co/ns9MXdsr6Z

The two men were part of a tag team in WWE known as Cryme Tyme. Despite never capturing gold as a duo, the pair were incredibly popular with the WWE Universe.

In an interview with Alistair McGeorge from the metro, JTG said it took him months to feel like himself again after his dear friend passed away.

"I had to distance myself for a few days. I feel like it took me a month or two to get back to my normal self. It took a while and a lot of alone time and meditation." JTG added: "I wanna make sure I represent the team and myself and him in the best light possible, and keep Cryme Tyme alive with whatever I do forwards." H/T Metro Sport

Although both JTG and Shad Gaspard's time in WWE was short, they undoubtedly left an entertaining impression on fans that will live on for years to come.

