Former champion botched his Royal Rumble elimination by Brock Lesnar; original plan revealed - Reports

Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble match this year after eliminating multiple big names. One of the stars he eliminated was former Tag Team Champion Shane McMahon. However, the elimination did not go as planned as McMahon botched getting eliminated by Lesnar.

As reported earlier, Shane McMahon had been difficult to deal with backstage ahead of the Rumble. Vince McMahon's son reportedly wanted the match to revolve around himself.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Shane McMahon did not get much of what he wanted. Despite getting a few solid spots in the battle royal, he made matters worse after botching his elimination at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

''About the only thing left in regarding him looking good was a spot where he would outstrike babyface and former UFC fighter Riddle,'' said Meltzer. ''It didn’t help matters that he botched his elimination spot with Lesnar as he was supposed to be clotheslined over the top rope, but didn’t get over on the first attempt, so they had to do it again.''

He also said that the men's Royal Rumble match getting poor reviews also led to Shane McMahon garnering more heat backstage.

Brock Lesnar dominated the Royal Rumble match

Despite losing the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night, Lesnar won the Royal Rumble match. Entering at number 30, The Beast Incarnate laid waste to everyone in the bout and went on to pick up the win.

ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ𝟒𝟓 @MohitRohitian



Lesssgooooo Brock !! 🥳🥳🥳🤩🤩🤩

#RoyalRumble #BrockLesnar He did it again after 19 years....!!!!Lesssgooooo Brock !! 🥳🥳🥳🤩🤩🤩 He did it again after 19 years....!!!!Lesssgooooo Brock !! 🥳🥳🥳🤩🤩🤩#RoyalRumble #BrockLesnar https://t.co/RMkonZRDjW

Dave Meltzer stated that WWE did not have many options to choose from for the Royal Rumble winner this year and finally decided to go with the former WWE Champion. He said Big E and Drew McIntyre were the only two other candidates who could have won the match instead of Lesnar.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Shane McMahon's actions? Do you believe Lesnar was a good choice as the Rumble winner? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Were you happy to see Brock Lesnar win the Royal Rumble? Yes No 24 votes so far