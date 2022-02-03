Returning star was frustrated at Royal Rumble because of ideas being shot down by Vince McMahon - Reports

Shane McMahon returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 as a surprise entrant. However, he has now reportedly been let go by WWE after massive heat due to his booking in the Rumble match.

The latest report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now provided updates on the situation. The report states that Shane McMahon was frustrated on the day of the Rumble because of his ideas being shot down by his father and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"It was said that Shane was obviously frustrated the day of the show and that some believed that came from his ideas being shot down by Vince McMahon. The talk was he was upset that 'he wasn't being allowed to do what he wanted' and that he was 'greatly preoccupied' by his own role in the Rumble," PWInsider reported.

Shane McMahon was in the final three of this year's Royal Rumble match

Entering at #28 in the Royal Rumble match, Shane McMahon lasted over five minutes. He eliminated his old rival Kevin Owens and went all the way to the final three, the other two stars being Drew McIntyre and the eventual winner Brock Lesnar. Shane was eliminated from the match by the Beast Incarnate.

Fans are wondering what the future holds for Shane McMahon after possibly being let go by WWE. The report from PWInsider further added that "Shane McMahon does not hold any executive position or responsibilities" in WWE. In August 2021, he was appointed Executive Chairman of Ideanomics, an electric vehicle company, and has been focused on his duties there.

