As confirmed by WWE, Shane McMahon will be returning on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

WrestleVotes has now revealed the plans for Shane-O-Mac's return.

The former SmackDown General Manager is reportedly set to introduce a new concept on RAW. It was added that the idea has raised quite a few eyebrows backstage at the Performance Center.

Shane McMahon is being brought back to television tonight to introduce a new concept to Monday Night RAW. The concept itself has raised some eyebrows backstage at the PC today.

Shane McMahon is being brought back to television tonight to introduce a new concept to Monday Night RAW. The concept itself has raised some eyebrows backstage at the PC today. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 3, 2020

Shane McMahon has not appeared on WWE TV since the 20th-anniversary episode of SmackDown, in which he lost a ladder match against Kevin Owens.

KO 'fired' Shane McMahon following the defeat and the McMahon scion has since taken up the role of being a backstage producer in the WWE. Shane McMahon was one of the producers of the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

Shane McMahon's return, a title match and more set for RAW

Advertisement

The latest episode of RAW will also feature the debut of a new faction, as confirmed by the WWE. As hyped by WWE in an article on its official website, "the group is out to cause chaos and shake up the organization's structure." The speculation going around amongst the fans points towards an Undisputed Era callup.

A United States title match between Apollo Crews and MVP will kick off this week's edition of RAW. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will also come 'face-to-face', and that's bound to be an explosive segment between the two SummerSlam competitors.

Asuka will also be looking to get some retribution on Bayley and Sasha Banks after last week's RAW Women's Championship match, in which the Empress of Tomorrow lost the title. Kairi Sane was written off TV as part of a 'career-ending assault angle', and Asuka will undoubtedly be seeking some payback against the heels.

Shane McMahon's return and the reported concept, however, has the most attention heading into the show. The million-dollar question is this: what is the new concept that has managed to create an interesting situation behind the scenes? We will have to wait for RAW to find out.

Let us know your predictions in the comments section.