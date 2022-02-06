Shane McMahon and Randy Orton involved in confusing backstage incident at Royal Rumble - Reports

The Shane McMahon saga just won't fade away as fresh updates from the Royal Rumble have now surfaced, courtesy of Fightful Select.

Shane O'Mac reportedly got into a humorous situation with Randy Orton at the Rumble as their spots in the match were allegedly reversed.

Shane McMahon was originally set to come at number 29, while Randy Orton was slated for the 28th spot. Sources revealed that McMahon 'reacted hastily' after his entrance song started playing instead of the Viper.

Randy Orton informed Shane that he would not make his entrance to the 'Here Comes The Money' theme, which indicated that McMahon had to go out to the ring earlier than he expected.

Shane McMahon pitched the idea to enter the Royal Rumble at #1

It's been widely reported that Shane rubbed several people the wrong way as he wanted to book the Royal Rumble match around himself.

Fightful verified the report and confirmed that Shane O'Mac wanted to enter the Royal Rumble 'in a spot that would highlight him.'

The former SmackDown personality pitched the plan to come in at #1, but Vince McMahon did not favor the pitch and instantly shut it down.

It was said that Vince McMahon wasn't happy after learning of Shane McMahon's preparations for the Royal Rumble, and he personally made it a point to change the plans laid out by his son.

Brock Lesnar was also not too pleased with McMahon's inputs, and the two superstars even had an altercation, as we had previously reported via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Despite Shane's reported insistence on pushing his ideas, Vince McMahon and his team ensured that the Rumble didn't pan out according to Shane's vision.

As things stand, Shane has been 'quietly let go' by WWE, and while he might never work for the company again, he could be back once the backstage heat dies down.

