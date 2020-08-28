The RAW after SummerSlam was said to be really chaotic backstage, and it was primarily due to one man. Vince McMahon. The WWE Boss reportedly showed up on his birthday and ripped up the entire script. Several changes were made to the show, which also included the pre-taped RAW Underground segments.

Fightful Select was the first to report that WWE had taped several RAW Underground segments this week, which were not aired.

Tom Colohue has now revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that Shane McMahon was reportedly not happy about the cuts made to RAW Underground.

As RAW Underground is taped in advance, unlike the rest of the live segments and matches, it becomes easier for WWE to edit out the filmed material to make time for other angles. Shane McMahon, however, was under the impression that his RAW Underground project would be protected.

Reason why WWE cut segments from RAW Underground

WWE's focus this week was to feature those Superstars who would be on the Payback card. Bobby Lashley was prominently pushed on RAW Underground for that very reason.

While Shane McMahon wasn't happy with the cuts, he understood the reasoning behind WWE's big decision to cut and alter segments of RAW Underground.

Here's what Tom Colohue explained on the new episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz:

Advertisement

"RAW Underground is all pre-taped. That suffered major cuts too. Shane McMahon really wasn't happy about that, but he is at the mercy of the editors at the moment because when it comes to live things, you look at, for example, the Lana and Natalya vs. Mickie James segment. Mickie James has been rewritten every week since she's returned, and she's gotten less and less of a role each time.

Shane McMahon's RAW Underground is something that he felt was going to be protected, but because that is not live, it is the easiest thing to cut down and because it generally does not feature big-name stars who would likely be at PPVs. They decided to cut out everything that didn't feature someone who was going to be featured on the Payback card. That's why we got so much focus on Lashley. Shane wasn't happy, but he understood. And honestly, for me, I don't think it was a bad show, but there was certainly something that worked against itself, and the chaos and the hectic nature isn't always the right move like Vince often thinks it is."

If any quotes from the podcast are used, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.