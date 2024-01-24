Shocking name (not CM Punk) favorite to win Royal Rumble and dethrone Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Fans have been anticipating a clash between CM Punk and Seth Rollins ever since the former made his return to WWE. While many thought that a Royal Rumble would open the doors for the Chicago native to go after the Visionary, it seems like Triple H and Co. have a different plan in mind.

CM Punk declared himself for the annual Men's Royal Rumble match a few weeks back. Although he is one of the favorites to win this year, multiple other names are also gunning for the WrestleMania main event spot. Gunther also threw in his name in the hat recently. The Ring General also warned Rollins that he will dethrone him at WrestleMania 40.

It seems like the Imperium leader may go all the way this year after coming short last time. According to Sports Illustrated, Gunther is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble this year. The news source added that he is also likely to defeat Seth Rollins and win the World Heavyweight Championship on Night One of WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins has promised that he will be at WWE WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins suffered a setback a couple of weeks ago as he tore his MCL during a match against Jinder Mahal on RAW. The Visionary was present on the red brand this week, where he addressed his future. Rollins assured the fans that he will defend the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40 despite the recovery period being longer.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins has stood up to his words of being a fighting champion and has defended the big gold title over 50 times across TV programming and WWE live shows. He looked set to face CM Punk at the Showcase of Immortals based on the storyline that has been depicted between the two so far.

However, with the aforementioned report mentioning different plans for the Visionary, it'll be interesting to see what the creative has in store for the Voice of the Voiceless.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.