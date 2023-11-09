Situation that led to John Cena and The Rock coming back to WWE ends - Reports

As was apparent in the last few months, John Cena and The Rock suddenly had more time on their hands, and that's why they were making appearances in WWE. This resulted from the huge strikes by the SAG-AFTRA due to their demands not being met. However, now the situation has changed, and it seems that the two stars' longer runs in WWE might be out of the question.

The Rock showed up on September 15, 2023, on SmackDown and took out Austin Theory. It was one of his first appearances in the company in years and one of the first times he'd gotten physical. The star last appeared on WWE TV in 2019. While it seemed it could kick off a feud with Theory, nothing came of it.

Cena, meanwhile, has been back almost full-time in WWE the past few weeks. Wrestling against the Bloodline and other stars, he's been consistent and had a major match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. The actors' strike allowed them to return to their old stomping grounds.

Now, it appears that the actors' strike is over. While SAG-AFTRA is yet to announce anything, reports have emerged that they have reached a tentative deal with the studios that could see Hollywood back up and running in a few weeks.

According to the report, the strike will be over as of 12:01 AM PT on November 9.

Whether this leads to either star disappearing for the foreseeable future remains to be seen. Cena and Rock have major acting responsibilities, which has kept them away from the company for so long before the strike.