Six months after WWE release, star spotted backstage at RAW - Reports

As per reports, a released WWE star was spotted backstage at RAW tonight.

Top Dolla was one of several popular stars who were let go in a mass release last year. He is currently a mainstay at TNA.

As per Fightful Select's latest report, Top Dolla was backstage at RAW during tonight's episode.

"AJ Francis is backstage at the show." [via Fightful Select]

Top Dolla chatted with Wrestling Inc.'s Jon Jordan earlier this year. The former WWE Superstar opened up about his release from the promotion. He seemed confident about his abilities as a performer and a mic worker.

"I let myself be p***ed off for 24 hours and then it was time to gameplan," Francis said, "Actually, I get an opportunity now to show, and I've already been doing it, that I'm a star. I'm not background. I'm not just another person that happens to be on your roster. I can carry your roster if you give me a microphone and let me go." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

At 33, Top Dolla still has a long road ahead of him. His fans are excited to see what's next for him in the coming months outside the WWE umbrella.

Poll : Will Top Dolla ever return to WWE? No way! Possibly. 0 votes View Discussion