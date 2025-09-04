SmackDown set a new record ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 2025 - Reports

WWE SmackDown took place in France ahead of Clash in Paris 2025, and the show is now making headlines. According to a report, the show set a new record, but not the one many would assume.SmackDown in Paris hit it out of the park as the attendance was sky-high for the show before WWE Clash in Paris 2025. The show featured prominent names like John Cena, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and more throughout the night.According to Wrestlenomics, the go-home show before Clash in Paris 2025 set the record for the lowest non-preemption SmackDown in the show's history in terms of total viewership. The only show in the same list was the edition that took place in December 2023, when the company decided to broadcast the best moments of the year on their regular time slot.The rerun show is the lowest, but it didn't include any live audience compared to thousands of fans in attendance for the show in France. While the show did great in terms of ticket sales, the show performed poorly when it came to viewership and ratings.CM Punk could appear at WWE SmackDown following Clash in Paris 2025WWE hosted a series of events in France ahead of Clash in Paris 2025. While the shows and the events set records, the fallout from the premium live event, Monday Night RAW, took place in France as well.The biggest takeaway from the event was Becky Lynch's interference in the World Heavyweight Championship match and her alliance with The Vision. On the WWE RAW after Clash in Paris 2025, The Man confronted The Second City Saint and landed a series of slaps on him.Later, CM Punk met Adam Pearce and asked about the venue for the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Pearce informed him that it is set to take place in Chicago. The Second City Saint will likely appear on the show, and it possibly could mark the return of AJ Lee.