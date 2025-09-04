  • home icon
  • SmackDown set a new record ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 2025 - Reports

SmackDown set a new record ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 2025 - Reports

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 04, 2025 15:42 GMT
Logan Paul on SmackDown in France! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Logan Paul on SmackDown in France! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown took place in France ahead of Clash in Paris 2025, and the show is now making headlines. According to a report, the show set a new record, but not the one many would assume.

SmackDown in Paris hit it out of the park as the attendance was sky-high for the show before WWE Clash in Paris 2025. The show featured prominent names like John Cena, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and more throughout the night.

According to Wrestlenomics, the go-home show before Clash in Paris 2025 set the record for the lowest non-preemption SmackDown in the show's history in terms of total viewership. The only show in the same list was the edition that took place in December 2023, when the company decided to broadcast the best moments of the year on their regular time slot.

Trending

The rerun show is the lowest, but it didn't include any live audience compared to thousands of fans in attendance for the show in France. While the show did great in terms of ticket sales, the show performed poorly when it came to viewership and ratings.

CM Punk could appear at WWE SmackDown following Clash in Paris 2025

WWE hosted a series of events in France ahead of Clash in Paris 2025. While the shows and the events set records, the fallout from the premium live event, Monday Night RAW, took place in France as well.

The biggest takeaway from the event was Becky Lynch's interference in the World Heavyweight Championship match and her alliance with The Vision. On the WWE RAW after Clash in Paris 2025, The Man confronted The Second City Saint and landed a series of slaps on him.

Later, CM Punk met Adam Pearce and asked about the venue for the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Pearce informed him that it is set to take place in Chicago. The Second City Saint will likely appear on the show, and it possibly could mark the return of AJ Lee.

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

