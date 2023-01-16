SmackDown Star to make a surprise appearance on WWE RAW tonight - Reports 

Recent reports have suggested that the mysterious WWE SmackDown star Uncle Howdy will once again make his presence known on Monday Night RAW this evening.

In recent weeks, the character, who seems to have a psychological hold over both Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, has appeared both in the ring and on stage as he looks to control the two stars.

According to a recent report from Xero News, Uncle Howdy will be on Monday Night RAW tonight. However, it is not yet confirmed what his role on the show will be.

"We get a Howdy appearance tonight."

This past Friday on SmackDown, Bray Wyatt added further mystery to Uncle Howdy's identity stating that it is in fact him, however, the two were both recently seen in the ring together, causing much confusion amongst fans.

Former WWE Manager on Bray Wyatt's current storyline

This past October, the former Universal Champion made his triumphant and thunderous return to the company at Extreme Rules. However, his promos and segments have started to feel the same week in and week out.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) questioned whether his current gimmick is starting to wear thin or not.

"To me, he was intriguing first and now that's wearing thin cause he's doing nothing really, just talking, sitting in a rocking chair. I got it." [46:48- 47:03] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Fans will be hoping that the mystery behind Uncle Howdy will be answered at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 28th, as Bray Wyatt is scheduled to go one-on-one with LA Knight in a pitch-black match.

