SmackDown star has reportedly impressed WWE officials following RAW XXX appearance

This week, WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. The show was stacked with superstars from the past and present. According to a recent report, SmackDown star LA Knight has impressed WWE officials following his appearance on the red brand.

Last year, LA Knight moved to the main roster under a new gimmick called Max Dupri and created Maximum Male Models on the blue brand. Fortunately, the new regime had better plans for Dupri as he left the stable and returned to being LA Knight.

On Monday, Knight was interrupted by Bray Wyatt and was confronted by The Undertaker on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW. According to a new report from Xero News, WWE officials have been highly impressed with Knight's performance over the past few months.

Xero News @NewsXero Regarding RAW 30, I'm told the Bray Wyatt/Knight/Taker segment recieved huge praise backstage after the segment was over,Knight is said to have majorly impressed higher ups over the last few months, showcasing his ability to hold his own in the Bray Wyatt feud as a major player. Regarding RAW 30, I'm told the Bray Wyatt/Knight/Taker segment recieved huge praise backstage after the segment was over,Knight is said to have majorly impressed higher ups over the last few months, showcasing his ability to hold his own in the Bray Wyatt feud as a major player.

The company also made Knight Bray Wyatt's first feud. It will be interesting to see what's next for LA Knight.

LA Knight will face Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Last year, The Eater of Worlds made a surprising return to the company under the new regime. The WWE Universe was ecstatic to see Bray Wyatt return to the company after over a year.

Meanwhile, LA Knight cut ties with the Maximum Male Models and began his feud with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown by the end of the year.

The two superstars have been going at it for a while with the mix of Uncle Howdy. Howdy kidnapped Knight and attacked Wyatt last December, which intrigued the fans.

The two superstars will settle their differences at the Royal Rumble premium live event, where they will fight each other in their first-ever Pitch Black match. It will be interesting to see what role Uncle Howdy will play during their match.

