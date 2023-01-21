Update on Uncle Howdy's status for WWE SmackDown - Reports

The mysterious Uncle Howdy may be making another appearance on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The storyline surrounding Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, LA Knight, and Uncle Howdy has captivated the WWE Universe. The Eater of Worlds is yet to have a televised match since returning to the company last October but has been able to keep the audience invested with his ominous promos.

Uncle Howdy shockingly attacked Bray a few weeks ago on SmackDown and continues to play mind games with Alexa Bliss as she gears up for her RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble next weekend.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, materials for Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy were sent to the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The report added that items for the Firefly Fun House were also sent to the venue for this week's edition of the blue brand. Fightful noted that the materials being sent to SmackDown doesn't mean that they will appear on the show.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes Bray Wyatt's booking

While many wrestling fans have become invested in Bray Wyatt's storyline, former WWE writer Vince Russo has not.

The 35-year-old's return last October at Extreme Rules was masterfully orchestrated by the promotion. WWE ran a viral QR code campaign that led to Wyatt receiving a remarkable reaction when he returned. Since then, Bray has entered into a feud with LA Knight and the two superstars will battle in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match next weekend at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince claimed that the former WWE Champion should be facing an opponent more established than LA Knight at the premium live event.

"Chris, I've always been a huge Bray Wyatt fan. OK, I don't watch SmackDown, but when I see what's going on on SmackDown, my first reaction is, what? Why are we booking his first program with the Harlem Knight dude, LA Knight. LA whatever. What? What? Why are you booking a Bray Wyatt with a guy like this? I mean, what do you think he should go against? Somebody with who is established, somebody that means something, which is the problem, because nobody means anything," Vince Russo said. (24:24 - 25:00)

As of now, there is very little known about the stipulations of the upcoming Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. It will be interesting to see what happens when Wyatt and Knight square off at the Royal Rumble on January 28th.

