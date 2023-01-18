"Nobody means anything" - Wrestling veteran explains why Bray Wyatt is stuck in WWE (Exclusive)

Bray Wyatt is one of the biggest stars in WWE. He is a unique superstar who does not need to wrestle frequently to have engaging feuds. This has been the case for his feud against LA Knight, and former writer Vince Russo has pointed out an issue with the feud.

The Eater of the Worlds made his return to WWE last October at the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event. He is yet to wrestle in a match since joining. However, he is embroiled in a feud against LA Knight, which has grown increasingly personal over the weeks.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo lamented the fact that the former WWE Champion is feuding against someone who is not an established star like Bray. He then noted that nobody in the company meant anything.

"Chris, I've always been a huge Bray Wyatt fan. OK, I don't watch SmackDown, but when I see what's going on on SmackDown, my first reaction is, what? Why are we booking his first program with the Harlem Knight dude, LA Knight. LA whatever. What? What? Why are you booking a Bray Wyatt with a guy like this? I mean, what do you think he should go against? Somebody with who is established, somebody that means something, which is the problem, because nobody means anything," Vince Russo said. (24:24 - 25:00)

Bray Wyatt will face LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Bray Wyatt's first altercation against the former Million Dollar Champion came during a backstage segment. The latter was being interviewed when the former headbutted him.

LA Knight called out the former leader of the Wyatt Family and told him that his mind games wouldn't affect him. The two got into another physical altercation, which resulted in Uncle Howdy's debut.

At first, it appeared that Uncle Howdy was on Wyatt's side, but that was not the case. The sinister character ended up attacking Bray as he dropped him with Sister Abigail.

LA Knight and Bray Wyatt will face each other in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble. It is the first-ever match in WWE with a stipulation like that, and nobody is sure how it is going to pan out.

