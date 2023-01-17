WWE veteran believes former champion is getting "buried" in Judgment Day; should be booked as 'lone wolf' (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Judgment Day star Damian Priest has the potential to be a huge singles star.

The former United States Champion was the first member of the villainous faction created by Edge. After Rhea Ripley joined their ranks, the duo, along with Finn Balor, turned on the Rated-R Superstar and ousted him from Judgment Day. A few months later, Dominik Mysterio also joined forces with them.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that Damian Priest has the looks and potential to be a superstar and should be booked as such.

"A guy that looks like something, that I would have made special and I would have done something with [is] Damian Priest. [He] looks like he could hurt you. I look at Damian Priest and I see a potential star. He's got the size, he's a good-looking guy. He's actually cool, he doesn't have to wear sunglasses inside."

He added:

"You can do something with this guy. But you know, when he was, shooting arrows, that didn't work. Now they've got him buried in Judgment Day. I think that guy could be a standout if he were booked the proper way. He looks believable to me." [26:45 - 27:42]

Vince Russo detailed how he would book the Judgment Day star in WWE

Vince Russo went on to explain how he would go about Damian Priest's booking in WWE. The WWE veteran stated that he would present the 40-year-old as a "lone wolf."

"I would push him, maybe something happens with Judgment Day. I would almost book him like a lone wolf, almost [Stone Cold] Austinish, where he doesn't trust anybody anymore. So many people have screwed him over, you don't know if he's a friend or foe. That's how I would book him because like I said, bro, number one, you need believability. This guy has got the size and the athleticism where I feel he could put a beating on you." [27:43 - 28:23]

Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio won the Tag Team turmoil last week. The duo will face off against The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship in the near future.

