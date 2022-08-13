SmackDown superstar was released for being a 'heat magnet' backstage despite having good ties with Triple H

Triple H has re-signed many superstars who were released under Vince McMahon, including three members of The Hit Row - Top Dolla, B-Fab and Ashante Adonis. Top Dolla had a lot of heat backstage which resulted in his release.

Hit Row made their main roster debut on SmackDown last year. However, the entire faction was released soon after they joined the blue brand. Swerve Strickland soon joined AEW after he got cut from WWE. The other three members have now returned to the blue brand.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer stated that Top Dolla was a 'heat magnet' backstage which essentially led to his release. He also noted that he had a good relationship with The Game and had no heat with him. Many superstars pushed in NXT were let go last year.

''Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said Top Dolla was released by WWE last year because he was a “heat magnet” backstage. However, Dolla knew not to be a heat magnet with Triple H. Their relationship was never strained, which helped lead to Top Dolla’s return with Hit Row on last night’s SmackDown.'' (H/t: Cageside seats)

Triple H has re-hired multiple released superstars

Triple H has taken over the reins as WWE's creative head since Vince McMahon announced his retirement. The Game has wasted no time in bringing back names he had pushed in NXT.

Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis and Dakota Kai are some of the names who have returned to the company since The Game took over. There are reports stating that he will be bringing in more superstars who got released under Vince McMahon.

Fans have been speculating that former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt might be returning soon. However, before signing too many superstars, it is important that The Game does a good job of establishing the former NXT Superstars on the main roster.

