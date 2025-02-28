SmackDown writers stunned by last-minute changes after The Rock's shocking return - Reports

WWE legend The Rock showed up on SmackDown this past Friday. The star dropped a bombshell announcement on the blue brand.

Ad

A huge six-man tag team match was advertised for the February 21 edition of SmackDown. Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman were set to face Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga. However, General Manager Nick Aldis informed The American Nightmare that he was removed from that match because The Final Boss wanted to see him.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported there was some confusion among the writers about how the match card would play out. One source from within the company noted that the writers were confused and thrown for a loop. Rock's return meant that the six-man tag team match planned for the main event had to be changed.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The source also pointed out that although the change was not last minute as some were trying to say, it did happen quickly.

WWE veteran feels The Rock is not needed at WrestleMania 42

This week on the Drive Thru, veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette spoke about The Rock's involvement with the biggest storyline heading into WrestleMania 42.

Cornette felt that WWE Creative was in control of Cody's storyline and probably didn't need The Final Boss to get involved. He added that the recent segment on SmackDown confused fans and made the storyline unnecessarily convoluted.

Ad

"They don't need The Rock at WrestleMania this year, or they didn't. Maybe they're not getting him now. He just comes in and confuses the issue and muddies the water at the top level, the top program right at WrestleMania time, again. This time it's later than it was last year. So do they have time to course correct if there is backlash?" Cornette said.

Cody Rhodes will meet The Final Boss at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this weekend, where he will finally respond to the latter's offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback