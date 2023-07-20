Solo Sikoa dream match no longer being planned by WWE - Reports 

Solo Sikoa has risen through the ranks in WWE over the past few months and is currently one of the strongest members of The Bloodline.

Back in November, WWE pushed the idea of a feud between Jake Paul and Solo Sikoa after the two interfered in the match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year. Despite the company forcing the two men to keep their distance and seemingly teasing a showdown in the future, it's not set to happen anytime soon.

Ringsidenews recently reached out to enquire about the situation regarding Jake Paul since many fans believed that he could be leaning towards a move to the wrestling business to align with his brother.

The site noted that there are no plans for Paul to sign since he is currently focused on his boxing career.

"We were able to confirm that Jake Paul’s name doesn’t come up in creative, nor has it." via Ringsidenews.

Logan Paul is expected to face Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam next month

Logan Paul has continued to push forward in WWE without his brother's help in recent months, and despite coming up short at Money in the Bank, he already has plans for a match at SummerSlam.

Following a botched Spanish Fly in London, Ricochet and Paul have been at odds and have clashed several times on RAW. The Maverick will make his return next week on Monday Night RAW, and the match between the two men is expected to finally be officially announced.

SummerSlam already looks stacked with Cody Rhodes set to face off against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, and Ronda Rousey settling her issues with Shayna Baszler following her betrayal at Money in the Bank.

